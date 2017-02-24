Letter: Audubon chapter filled with great folks
It was my great pleasure to speak at an Upper Hiawatha Valley Audubon Chapter meeting held at the Red Wing Conservation Club recently.
I enjoyed spending time with the wonderful folks who gathered there. Those in attendance were way beyond nice.
The area is fortunate to have such a tremendous organization.
I had a swell time! Now, whenever I feel like telling someone where to go, I'm telling them to go to Red Wing.
Al Batt
Hartland, Minn.
Al Batt is a storyteller and outdoor columnist.