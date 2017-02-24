Weather Forecast

Close

    Letter: Audubon chapter filled with great folks

    By Red Wing Newsroom Today at 2:00 p.m.

    It was my great pleasure to speak at an Upper Hiawatha Valley Audubon Chapter meeting held at the Red Wing Conservation Club recently.

    I enjoyed spending time with the wonderful folks who gathered there. Those in attendance were way beyond nice.

    The area is fortunate to have such a tremendous organization.

    I had a swell time! Now, whenever I feel like telling someone where to go, I'm telling them to go to Red Wing.

    Al Batt

    Hartland, Minn.

    Al Batt is a storyteller and outdoor columnist.

    Explore related topics:opinionletterslettersUpper Hiawatha Valley Audubon ChapterRed Wing
    Advertisement