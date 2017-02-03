Letter: Democrats have abandoned their roots

The young and idealistic protesters that populated the street marches and demonstrations are no longer with us. Via the opportunities and benefits of a college/university education no longer affordable to many Americans, those restless idealists have morphed into extremely well-coiffed models of upper middle-class success.

As reflected in the Women's March, times have changed, and it is crystal clear that as the prosperity and affluence of its core constituency has grown, the Democratic Party also has changed.

With the loss of unions and rise in right-to-work states, the Democratic Party has retracted and reset its priorities. Rather than craft a message for all people, we have taken to using identity politics. By dividing people into large groups, we can more easily control the message.

This works best when we make these groups as large as possible. This method of messaging to get the most bang for the buck has worked for Democrats as long as these large groups actually get out and vote.

On the downside, talking to people as if they must be a member of one group or another inevitably pits one group against another. People are left out and frankly made expendable by the party. They include the poor white folk in Appalachia and the poor black folk in Chicago, the kids and families of small-town America and the unemployed factory and day laborers whose backbreaking physical work is no longer respected in a world where success is measured in how much money we make.

Bottom line: the more affluent the average Democratic voter becomes, the more disconnected he becomes from those people who were once the party base.

The real question is whether the Dems will even try to appeal to these voters in the future. If we get rid of the Electoral College, Dems won't need the votes to be elected. That this is a very attractive idea to many Democrats is, sadly, pretty obvious.

Patricia Allende de jung

Red Wing