Letter: Adopt Tobacco 21 to protect youths

Raising the sale age for tobacco to 21 would prevent 30,000 Minnesota kids from becoming smokers over the next 15 years, according to new research published in the latest edition of Minnesota Medicine.

That's 30,000 of today's kids protected from addiction, disease and premature death. Let that sink in for a moment.

Tobacco 21 just makes sense. Widening the gap between young people and those who can legally buy tobacco will help remove products from high schools and teen social circles. The study found that if a Tobacco 21 law was passed in Minnesota, 25 percent fewer 15-year-olds would start smoking by the time they turn 18, and 15 percent fewer 18-year-olds would start smoking by the time they turn 21. Because nearly 95 percent of addicted adult smokers started smoking by age 21, further restricting access to tobacco products before age 21 will prevent more young people from ever getting hooked.

Already, California and Hawaii and more than 200 communities across the country have adopted Tobacco 21 ordinances to help prevent tobacco addiction and disease among the next generation. Now we know how many young Minnesotans could be spared the pain of addiction, disease and premature death.

Now is the time to act. It's time for Minnesota to raise the tobacco age to 21.

Gina Johnson

Red Wing

Gina Johnson is a health educator with Goodhue County Health & Human Services.