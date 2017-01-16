Letter: Don't be too quick to dismantle health care reform

Before you get sucked into their thought of unfairness, think about the citizens that couldn't get health care because of pre-existing conditions, age problems and other challenges of life.

Having young adults covered under the parents insurance until they were 26 was put in there for Congress so their children were covered at the taxpayers' expense — that part they did like.

Don't forget about the farmer that was paying $2,500 per month with a $13,000 deductible with $25,000 out of pocket in network and $48,000 out of network a year, or the contractor that was paying $6,000 a month health care premium before changes.

Look around before you start complaining how much you are paying. Some people are just trying to make it, while others are spending their time on earth blaming everything on everyone else while taking advantage of every possible subsidy or tax loophole to avoid paying any taxes because they feel they're special. The same ones are using every resource possible to make sure if they do get sick someone else will pay for their medical expense.

Just remember the ones that are trying to dismantle Obamacare will be coming after veterans, Social Security and Medicare next. If you have been listening, there isn't any talk of improving any social program, just dismantling. In their minds, the old, the young and the weak are a drain on "their society. "

Tony R. Huppert

Spring Valley, Wis.