Letter: Don't let Kline pull a fast one

Defined Pension Plans are retirement promises made to workers. Workers covered contribute every pay day into their pension throughout their employment lifetime. It is their pension, guaranteed by an arm of our government and protection laws called ERISA and PB&G (an oversite manager). It does not belong to the employers. Upon retirement, workers and their families know exactly how much retirement they have available every month.

Kline's bill is only designed to allow employers to break, without any cause, retirement promises they made to employees who are still working and, sadly, to those who are retired. It is legal robbery.

Congressman Kline plans to attach this pension destroying bill to the must-pass year end omnibus legislation without a single legislative vote being cast on it. There will be no say, no hearings on this amendment.

This bill is likely to be called the "Composite Plan." What this bill does is remove all the acceptable financial standards, turn each worker's account into a 401-type plan (managed by Wall Street) except you have no say, and allows employers to stop their management responsibility after a few years. Most important is the elimination of government protections like ERISA.

This bill is a precursor to what is likely to be proposed next year with Social Security.

Please call Congressman John Kline at 844-617-2673 (toll-free) and request he at least hold hearings on such a middle-class destroying bill.

Bruce Yernberg

Red Wing