Letter: If you can't get around it, take a driving class

Merging is as alien a concept in this state as parallel parking is to beginning drivers. It is practically impossible to get a dozen Minnesota motorcyclists to merge gracefully at walking speed in a closed-course exercise.

So, it's easy for me to see how Minnesota drivers would be overwhelmed by the roundabout concept. Before you imagine that truck drivers are as incapable as the typical SUV or minivan driver, you might want to talk to one or two professional drivers.

The Twin Bluff intersection could not be more badly designed if it had occurred naturally. Between 7 and 8:30 a.m. on school days, this intersection backs up to Perlich Avenue and beyond. Impatient drivers often decide to pass stopped eastbound traffic on the right in the bicycle lane and often illegally turn left at the Hay Creek Trail exit to rejoin eastbound traffic past the intersection. Buses attempting to exit the school's parking lot depend on the kindness of passive-aggressive Red Wing drivers to enter the traffic jam.

If the thought of learning to negotiate a roundabout seems overwhelming, I strongly recommend you enroll in a driving refresher course. In fact, I recommend that for anyone who imagines they are skilled enough to play with their cellphone and drive under any conditions.

A few years ago, Minnesota State Highway 95 north of Afton was a frustrating parking lot during rush hours. The state installed several roundabouts and truck and personal vehicle traffic flows smoothly through that area in the worst of times.

Roundabouts are safer, more fuel efficient, and move traffic more effectively through intersections than stop signs. However, they do require minimal driving skills and they are not particularly ideal for distracted or incompetent drivers. The best solution for that crowd is public transportation.

Thomas Day

Red Wing