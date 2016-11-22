Letter: What will and should you do?

What bothers me is that they do nothing about it. So a question comes to my mind, why do some students complain?

There is only one way to success, and that's hard work. Sitting around and putting yourself down is a quick way to fail.

I was never the tallest or strongest athlete, but that never stopped me from competing to the best of my ability. A speaker once asked me, "What are your goals for the future?" I said, "I want to be a college basketball player." He laughed, only because he saw how tall I was. Most people would get discouraged, but me, that was my motivation, and my strive toward success.

Every day after school, I always get ready to hit the gym. Playing basketball is what I live for. I dedicated myself to play this sport. In the past, I've won awards, made the cover of newspapers, and I was one of the star players on my team in South Dakota. I have played basketball year-round for the last 10 years, and gave me a name for myself.

My community back home is why I play. If you want something, then chase it. I want to help those students who want to succeed, even though no one was there for me, just me. There may not always be help, but that'll only make you stronger. That's why I'm the person I am today.

I succeed because I put in the work. Success is not given, it is earned. Success doesn't happen by accident, success is a choice. In the end, it's all up to you, to succeed or not. There is no one to blame but yourself. Muhammed Ali once said, "Don't quit, suffer now and live the rest of your life as a champion."

Marcell Swiftwater attends Red Wing High School. This letter was written to the editor as part of an English class.