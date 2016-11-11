Letter: Let's work to benefit all Americans

Diversity is to be celebrated. We all prosper the most when more of us, including worldwide, prosper.

I am not a very religious man, but I fervently pray that the passing of this election will begin a change of rhetoric away from fear and blame, toward acceptance and brotherly love. I pray that our new leaders will resist simplistic solutions to very complex problems. I hope that they will welcome science and facts as tools with which to make better decisions. And I hope they will work toward an economy that benefits the many, not just the few.

God help us all.

John Kern

Red Wing