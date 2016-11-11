Letter: Let's work to benefit all Americans
I am, admittedly, an old white guy. I am not angry at anyone.
I believe immigrants are, and always have been, our country's greatest strength. They should be welcomed and nourished, not feared. I think women should be respected as equal partners, not objectified. They should not have old white guys like me making their decisions for them. You and I should be able to practice our religions, or lack thereof, as we choose but not dictate to each other what to believe.
Diversity is to be celebrated. We all prosper the most when more of us, including worldwide, prosper.
I am not a very religious man, but I fervently pray that the passing of this election will begin a change of rhetoric away from fear and blame, toward acceptance and brotherly love. I pray that our new leaders will resist simplistic solutions to very complex problems. I hope that they will welcome science and facts as tools with which to make better decisions. And I hope they will work toward an economy that benefits the many, not just the few.
God help us all.
John Kern
Red Wing