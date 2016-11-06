Letter: Goggin asks for your vote

Serving the community and giving back is an important principle my family has always believed in, and I am grateful for the opportunity to represent you in St. Paul. I am asking for your vote, so that I can use my experience and my vision to focus on the issues that face us and prioritize our district's needs.

I will be your voice at the Capitol and I will put the public servant back into public service. We need positive change in the Minnesota Senate and I am ready to get to work.

Mike Goggin

Red Wing

Mike Goggin is a candidate for Minnesota Senate District 21