Letter: Goggin asks for your vote
Over the past year, it has been a privilege getting to meet so many residents of District 21.
To those who greeted me at your door, out in the field on your farm, along the parade route or around town, you've all made this a wonderful experience. Your support and encouragement means a lot to me and my family.
Serving the community and giving back is an important principle my family has always believed in, and I am grateful for the opportunity to represent you in St. Paul. I am asking for your vote, so that I can use my experience and my vision to focus on the issues that face us and prioritize our district's needs.
I will be your voice at the Capitol and I will put the public servant back into public service. We need positive change in the Minnesota Senate and I am ready to get to work.
Mike Goggin
Red Wing
Mike Goggin is a candidate for Minnesota Senate District 21