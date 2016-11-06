County Board: Drotos asks for your vote

As I've visited with residents in their homes and throughout our community, I learned that many citizens still feel their opinions are not being heard. I left handmade notepads for almost every household in the district. They were meant to encourage communication. Thank you to everyone for sharing your thoughts.

As the city of Red Wing's environmental officer, I am experienced at making government work. Because city and county government are separate, my role presents a unique opportunity to foster cooperation and cost savings.

I was able to achieve results on my 2012 pledge of finding new, non-tax ways to produce revenue. I created a plan through my work on the Cannon Watershed Board that allowed Goodhue County to receive $5,000 in grant money for clean water. As your elected representative, I can do much more for you.

I will always work for public policy that reflects your values and your ideas. I will keep taxes low to promote homeownership and small-business growth. I will scrutinize each expense to verify it is still filling a genuine need, including cuts to commissioner pay. I will seek new ideas to make government work smarter, along with making sure we are receiving all grant money available.

Most important of all, I will keep on listening.

Nearly 40 years ago, I married my wife, Deb, and moved here, to her hometown, to raise our family. That was the smartest decision I ever made. I want all our families to have a citizen-friendly county government — which focuses on sustaining our natural resources, maximizing the value of our tax dollars, as well as protecting safe and healthy communities.

I need your vote for change. I would be honored to serve as your representative on the Goodhue County Board.

Paul Drotos

Red Wing

Paul Drotos is a candidate for Goodhue County District 5.