Letter: Schmit always puts community's interested first

Having known our Sen. Matt Schmit as his business colleague, his friend and now his constituent, I can tell you what he won't: Matt built a very successful consulting practice from nothing. He applied his background in economics and public policy to a wide range of issues all benefiting the public good.

After two state government shutdowns and a decade of neglect at our state Capitol, Matt dramatically downsized his consulting work to run for state Senate. When no one else stepped up to promote the infrastructure calling of our day, rural broadband internet access, Matt did.

When he ran for Senate, he knew perceived conflicts of interest would limit his personal business opportunities. Nonetheless he set aside his own personal interests and put his focus, energy, and passion into being the best Senator he could be.

Make no mistake about it, Matt has sacrificed plenty to serve as our senator. He pursues legislation for the public good — to strengthen our families and farms, our businesses and schools. And, believe me, he does none of this for his own personal gain.

In my view, Matt Schmit is the ideal public servant, always putting his community's interests above his own.

Gary W. Evans

Winona