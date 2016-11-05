Letter: Becker listens, challenges conventional thought
I have been neighbors to John and Val Becker for 12 years and enthusiastically endorse John's candidacy for City Council.
In our many discussions of topics pertaining to visions for the city, business and community affairs and politics both regional and national, I have found John to be well read and well informed. He listens well and considers issues from a variety of perspectives before forming his opinion.
He is not afraid to support viewpoints that run counter to convention, an important characteristic for those charged with running our city as we attempt to establish and strengthen our identity as a river town.
John is generous, has a great sense of humor and is a wonderful family man.
Please consider voting for John for City Council.
Craig Bell
Red Wing