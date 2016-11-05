Letter: A vote for Paul Drotos is a vote for future prosperity
To the Editor:
We strongly support Paul Drotos for the Goodhue County Board. He nearly won four years ago. We noticed Paul's warm intelligence when he first ran for this seat in 2012.
Drotos has a real vision for our future that includes sustaining our rich natural resources, using our tax dollars wisely, and focusing on our future prosperity.
Paul's handy homemade notepads have made their way to nearly every household in District 5. They illustrate his focus on improved communication.
This year, we are facing the looming possibility of nearly two decades in public office for Paul's opponent. 112 votes separated us from the chance to put Paul's considerable talents to work for us in 2012. Please join us in voting for change. A Paul Drotos victory means we all will win!
Paul H. & Lois Christenson
Mary Anway
Everett Smith
Carol Duff
Tim Sletten
Janet Erickson
Lynda & John Kern
Burton Will
Dennis & Kris Herling
John & Marybess Goeppinger
Wendy Erickson
Cindy Lohman