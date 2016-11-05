Letter: A vote for Paul Drotos is a vote for future prosperity

Drotos has a real vision for our future that includes sustaining our rich natural resources, using our tax dollars wisely, and focusing on our future prosperity.

Paul's handy homemade notepads have made their way to nearly every household in District 5. They illustrate his focus on improved communication.

This year, we are facing the looming possibility of nearly two decades in public office for Paul's opponent. 112 votes separated us from the chance to put Paul's considerable talents to work for us in 2012. Please join us in voting for change. A Paul Drotos victory means we all will win!

Paul H. & Lois Christenson

Mary Anway

Everett Smith

Carol Duff

Tim Sletten

Janet Erickson

Lynda & John Kern

Burton Will

Dennis & Kris Herling

John & Marybess Goeppinger

Wendy Erickson

Cindy Lohman