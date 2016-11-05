Search
    Letter: A vote for Paul Drotos is a vote for future prosperity

    By Red Wing Newsroom Today at 4:30 p.m.

    To the Editor:

    We strongly support Paul Drotos for the Goodhue County Board. He nearly won four years ago. We noticed Paul's warm intelligence when he first ran for this seat in 2012.

    Drotos has a real vision for our future that includes sustaining our rich natural resources, using our tax dollars wisely, and focusing on our future prosperity.

    Paul's handy homemade notepads have made their way to nearly every household in District 5. They illustrate his focus on improved communication.

    This year, we are facing the looming possibility of nearly two decades in public office for Paul's opponent. 112 votes separated us from the chance to put Paul's considerable talents to work for us in 2012. Please join us in voting for change. A Paul Drotos victory means we all will win!

    Paul H. & Lois Christenson

    Mary Anway

    Everett Smith

    Carol Duff

    Tim Sletten

    Janet Erickson

    Lynda & John Kern

    Burton Will

    Dennis & Kris Herling

    John & Marybess Goeppinger

    Wendy Erickson

    Cindy Lohman

