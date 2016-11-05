Letter: Bayley earns nod for representative
Lisa Bayley early on as a city councilor in Red Wing earned the respect of many by casting votes that balanced a budget that had been cut at the last minute by state government. No taxes were increased and the cuts were made after many hours of listening to citizens and what their ideas were.
These are the reasons why that I endorse Lisa Bayley for state representative. She has listened to all aspects of the community and made the thoughtful and prudent decisions. We need her to represent this area in the Legislature.
Make a great choice and vote for Lisa Bayley for state representative.
Michael Schultz
Eveleth, Minn.