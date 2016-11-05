Letter: Haley has been doing the work and doing it well

You now have a decision to make in who your next representative will be. Certainly, we are fortunate to have such fine individuals running.

Unfortunately, we are in a crisis situation and that crisis is health care. As she served as chair of the hospital board, Barb Haley actually worked and facilitated through an intricate transformation of our own health care delivery right here in Red Wing. She has worked in the private sector at the executive level and is no stranger to many nonprofit organizations doing wonderful work in our community as well. In other words, Barb has been doing the work and has the experience to represent this area as we look to our legislators to come up with solutions to the crushing costs of health care today.

Please join me in supporting and voting for Barb Haley on Tuesday.

Tim Kelly

Red Wing