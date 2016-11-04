Search
    Letter: Send Haley to St. Paul to help us all

    By Red Wing Newsroom Today at 5:22 p.m.

    I first remember Barb Haley as an energetic, outgoing high school student.

    Today Barb is still energetic and outgoing and skilled in the private sector and in working for nonprofits, health care and education initiatives.

    Barb came back to raise her children in her hometown so they could experience the small-town lifestyle she had enjoyed growing up.

    Ever since her return, Barb has been involved in maintaining and improving our community. By making life better for her children with the robotics program at Red Wing High School and by teaching confirmation at church, she has enriched the lives of many more children.

    Barb will do this in St. Paul for all of us if you join us in voting for Haley for our representative Nov. 8.

    Karen and Rich Chalmers

    Red Wing

