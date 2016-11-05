Letter: The person to vote for is Haley

You hear people all the time say they vote for the person, let me tell you a little about Barb, the person. Barb is a neighbor.

Did you know that Barb gave birth to premature triplets that passed away shortly after birth because hospital equipment was not small enough for premature babies?

Did you know that Barb and her husband, Tim, started Haley's Hope and raised over $650,00 in 10 years so that proper equipment could be made for premature babies to help keep them alive?

Or when my father died and Barb took care of cooking for my 20 relatives that came to town? Or when my wife and I went out of town and the blizzard hit in May several years ago, stranding my brother so he could not get to town and Barb went and stayed with my elderly mother?

Or how Barb has used her business background to work with nonprofit groups to teach them how to operate more efficiently and use their funds in a better way? Or how Barb and Tim adopted their lovely son and daughter from an orphanage to give them a better life in the USA?

It goes on, but I hope you get the point that Barb is a wonderful person and very qualified with her business, professional and volunteer background to represent us in St. Paul. If you vote for the person, vote Barb Hailey for House. You will not be voting for a career politician.

Gary Iocco

Red Wing