Letter: Come together and make our democracy stronger

Some people are so eager for change that they're clinging to Donald Trump, arguably, one of the most ill-equipped presidential candidates in history. Others are so tired of the "status quo" (i.e. Hillary Clinton) that they're committed to voting for candidates with absolutely zero chance of achieving victory in November. And, ironically, voting for these minor-party candidates in our flawed electoral system actually increases the chance that the least favorite candidate will win — and do so with a mere plurality (less than half) of votes.

No matter what happens on Nov. 8, it's clear that a huge portion of eligible voters will not be happy with the outcome.

"Dysfunctional" seems to be the most polite description for the state of our republic at the moment. It's sad. But guess what makes it even sadder? It does not have to be this way. The answer is ranked-choice voting.

RCV is proven to not only make voting a more fair and equitable process, it actually makes campaigns more civil and productive.

The reason is simple: with RCV, candidates must appeal to more voters than just their hardcore (right or wrong!) supporters. Because voters rank their candidates in order of preference, candidates must work harder to engage more voters during the campaign season. And they actually must provide reasonable ideas for solving problems, versus simply throwing rhetorical mud at their opponents. Negative campaigning can cost candidates essential votes they need to win.

I'm excited Minneapolis and St. Paul use RCV and hope Red Wing will soon follow. If enough cities in Minnesota adopt RCV, then we can get RCV for state elected offices, too.

Arlene Roth

Goodhue