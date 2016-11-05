Letter: Bayley, Craig are our choices

This year, we are in a rare state of agreement. We support Lisa Bayley for the Minnesota House and Angie Craig for Congress. Why?

In the case of Bayley vs. Haley, we like Lisa's many years of experience as a lawyer and city council member. We want someone representing us who brings discernment to public policy, rather than just "saying no" to most public spending.

We support Angie Craig because her years of experience in business and gift for fundraising will serve our district well in Congress. Her opponent, Jason Lewis, has made a career of expressing extreme views that have no place in our district or in our century.

We urge you to consider joining us to vote for Lisa Bayley and Angie Craig. Minnesota needs sensible, constructive leaders.

Ted Tollefson & Kristen Eide-Tollefson

Frontenac