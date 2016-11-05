Search
    Letter: Stone is breath of fresh air

    By Red Wing Newsroom Today at 5:00 a.m.

    Just read Ernie Stone's letter and having arrived in Red Wing within a couple of years of his family, I concur with much of his thinking expressed therein. Indeed it was just two days ago I mentioned the bi-monthly utility bills, that soon after went to monthly, as I wondered if that was an indication of a rise in costs that quickly followed.

    I've known Ernie for at least 10 years and find him a breath of fresh air when discussing city issues with common sense and clarity — just what we need on City Council: no more status-quo.

    Catherine Huisman

    Red Wing

