Letter: Stone is breath of fresh air
Just read Ernie Stone's letter and having arrived in Red Wing within a couple of years of his family, I concur with much of his thinking expressed therein. Indeed it was just two days ago I mentioned the bi-monthly utility bills, that soon after went to monthly, as I wondered if that was an indication of a rise in costs that quickly followed.
I've known Ernie for at least 10 years and find him a breath of fresh air when discussing city issues with common sense and clarity — just what we need on City Council: no more status-quo.
Catherine Huisman
Red Wing