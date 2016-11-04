Letter: Drotos will enhance county, move it forward
To be a commissioner for Goodhue County demands time, knowledge and a little bit of caring. It is difficult to imagine the depth of insight that one has to have to hold that seat — roads, bridges, health, child protection, environmental concerns, wells, septics, land use ... the list goes on.
I cannot think of anyone more qualified to take the next commissioner seat than Paul Drotos.
Having worked for and with the county for nearly two decades, I cannot tell you the need for Paul to be on board. His statement of "We have been short-changed by a lack of vision" is true.
It is not hard to see the value that Paul brings. His honesty and commitment to all will enhance our county and move us forward in a sustainable manner.
Vote for Paul Drotos on Election Day. It's time for a change and Paul is that change.
Susan Johnson
Red Wing