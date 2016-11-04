Search
    Letter: Our district needs Bayley

    By Red Wing Newsroom Today at 5:00 p.m.

    It was my great honor to meet Lisa Bayley before she moved to Red Wing. Since that time, I have watched and listened as she has become engrossed in our Mississippi River Valley communities.

    Lisa serves on numerous boards and has acted as Red Wing City Council member/liaison to five committees and commissions. Economic development is high on her priority list, as is education.

    As a senior citizen, I know Lisa is in my corner, and yours too.

    House District 21A needs to be served by Lisa Bayley and she gets my vote.

    Marcy Doyle

    Red Wing

