Letter: Our district needs Bayley
It was my great honor to meet Lisa Bayley before she moved to Red Wing. Since that time, I have watched and listened as she has become engrossed in our Mississippi River Valley communities.
Lisa serves on numerous boards and has acted as Red Wing City Council member/liaison to five committees and commissions. Economic development is high on her priority list, as is education.
As a senior citizen, I know Lisa is in my corner, and yours too.
House District 21A needs to be served by Lisa Bayley and she gets my vote.
Marcy Doyle
Red Wing