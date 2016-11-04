Letter: Goggin will be good public servant
Mike Goggin grew up next door to us and we are proud of the dedicated candidate he is.
We believe Mike exemplifies the "citizen legislator" envisioned by our Founding Fathers. Mike is experienced as a husband, father, homeowner, employee, union member and community participant. He knows what it is to budget, pay bills, raise children and be a conscientious employee.
With his sons well on their way to building their own lives, the time is right to use that experience as a public servant representing the people he lives and works with.
Do as we plan to do Nov. 8. Use your noggin, vote for Goggin.
Karen and Rich Chalmers
Red Wing