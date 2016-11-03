Letter: Vote your values, vote Bayley
We all have big decisions to make Nov 8. What do we value? What does it take to make the kind of changes some are saying they will make, if elected?
Lisa Bayley gets it. She has spent years perfecting compromise, working together, listening and achieving.
I share her focus on seniors' needs, housing for all, food accessibility, education and cooperation in making progress in all these areas. Her heart, and her head, are focused on the people of District 21A. Vote for Lisa for the House or Representatives.
Vote what you value. I will. I'll vote for Lisa.
Dee Bender
Red Wing