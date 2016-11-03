Letter: Vote your values, vote Bayley

Lisa Bayley gets it. She has spent years perfecting compromise, working together, listening and achieving.

I share her focus on seniors' needs, housing for all, food accessibility, education and cooperation in making progress in all these areas. Her heart, and her head, are focused on the people of District 21A. Vote for Lisa for the House or Representatives.

Vote what you value. I will. I'll vote for Lisa.

Dee Bender

Red Wing