Letter: Goggin will work to protect the unborn

Schmit voted two times to continue taxpayer funding of abortions. Minnesotans are forced to pay nearly $1 million a year for these elective abortions. Can't we find a better way to spend our tax dollars than to end the life of an innocent child?

Also, Schmit voted in favor of legislation that would likely overturn many of Minnesota's lifesaving pro-life laws.

We need a senator who will protect those who are needy and weak and who cannot protect or speak for themselves. Mike Goggin has committed himself to defend the unborn, pregnant women, elderly persons and those with serious illnesses. Mike will support laws that protect human life, a culture of life; not those that destroy life, a culture of death.

Steve Groth

Zumbrota