Letter: Goggin will work to protect the unborn
What makes a good senator? Someone who cares about the most vulnerable among us.
Over the last four years, Matt Schmit has never voted to protect unborn children or their mothers. He voted three times to keep abortion facilities unlicensed and uninspected. Schmit must feel that a veterinary clinic is more important to be inspected for the health of the animals than providing quality care for women. Who benefits from this? Only the abortionist.
Schmit voted two times to continue taxpayer funding of abortions. Minnesotans are forced to pay nearly $1 million a year for these elective abortions. Can't we find a better way to spend our tax dollars than to end the life of an innocent child?
Also, Schmit voted in favor of legislation that would likely overturn many of Minnesota's lifesaving pro-life laws.
We need a senator who will protect those who are needy and weak and who cannot protect or speak for themselves. Mike Goggin has committed himself to defend the unborn, pregnant women, elderly persons and those with serious illnesses. Mike will support laws that protect human life, a culture of life; not those that destroy life, a culture of death.
Steve Groth
Zumbrota