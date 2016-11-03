Letter: Research candidates at ACS Can

The event was hosted by the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network (as part of the Cancer Votes campaign). Cancer Votes is educating the public on where candidates stand on the issues that most affect those of us whose lives have been impacted by cancer.

Frankly, that's all of us.

Angie Craig and Jason Lewis both attended the event. I was glad to hear what both of them had to say, and to take the chance to tell them about my experience as a caregiver and as an advocate regarding cancer issues.

If you missed the event, you can find a voter guide on ACS CAN's website that shares the candidates' answers to a questionnaire about cancer issues. See for yourself what they said.

Pam Fontem

Red Wing