Letter: Bayley's record one of fiscal responsibility

She has proven to be fiscally responsible and a careful steward of our money. City Council voted on a proposed ordinance to increase electric and utility fees twice. Bayley was the only council member who voted against the ordinance the first time, and she voted against it the second time as well.

She listens, she studies issues until she has a thorough and complete understanding of them, and then she advocates for what is best for all members of our community.

Lynda Szymanski

Red Wing