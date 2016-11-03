Letter: Experience makes Brown a good candidate for City Council

I have served with Evan Brown for several years on the Red Wing Sustainability Commission and the Red Wing Charter Commission. Mr. Brown has served as chair for both commissions and has developed a wealth of experience in the workings of our city's government. In addition, his innate desire to work in a collaborative nature promotes an environment of teamwork and efficiency. These qualities and Mr. Brown's intelligence and personality have me looking forward to a city council with Evan Brown as a member.