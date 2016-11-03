Letter: Schmit working to resolve health insurance issue

Last fall Schmit hosted a pair of community discussions on health care affordability. Bringing together a variety of local stakeholders and state officials, Schmit put his finger on the problem and its solutions long before most.

He introduced legislation offering short-term premium relief and long-term cost containment and choice. The ideas ranged from the tax credit now discussed as the immediate relief individual market enrollees desperately need to more lasting solutions such as competition, market stability and reinsurance.

Schmit's bills included local testimony, and many of them won support of his colleagues and were passed by the Senate. Had the House been interested in this issue then, we would not be in the situation we are today.

Don't be fooled by the political grandstanding that's dominating the campaign trail. Challenges facing individual market enrollees run much deeper than our state-based exchange. We need immediate relief and solutions to the market's underlying problems, not political grandstanding obsessed with dismantling MNsure — and resorting to Washington's one-size-fits-all approach as opposed to Minnesota's history of innovation in health care.

We have the solutions to our problems and a senator who's both effective and informed. For our sake, let's give them both a chance to succeed.

Roxanne Bartsh

Zumbrota