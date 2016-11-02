Letter: Bayley has insight into management of Red Wing
I have served on city commissions for several years. During this time, it has been my pleasure to work with Lisa Bayley. Ms. Bayley has amazing insight into the management of Red Wing's city government. She approaches each issue with fairness, intelligence, and insight and is always looking for the most efficient and economical solution. Ms. Bayley would be a tremendous asset in our state House of Representatives, and I support her as such.
Rev. Tom Calhoun
Red Wing