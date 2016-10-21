Letter: Roe offers fresh approach to education

After attending the school board candidates forum, it is clear that Pam is ready for the role. She brings a fresh approach to the issues facing our school district but also celebrates all of the successes of our students and staff. Pam won’t be a rubber stamp and will seek out answers to difficult concerns or questions.

She is a compassionate wife and mother of three who finds herself at Burnside, Twin Bluff and high school buildings volunteering. She will be an excellent steward of our tax dollars and will serve the citizens of Red Wing very well.

Red Wing