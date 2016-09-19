Letter: Great citizen gets travelers on the road

On Thursday, Sept. 8, my husband, niece and myself were traveling through your beautiful town. We stopped at the Red Wing Shoe Store. When we came out our car would not start.

My husband approached a man parked ahead of us. He confirmed it was a dead battery. Then he went to get jumper cables and returned. We were able to complete our return trip to Racine, Wisconsin (south of Milwaukee).

I was very struck by his generosity. I asked him a bit about himself. Dr. Ryan (I don’t know his last name) confirmed he is a chiropractor. I saw something like “Sports Chiropractic Institute” on his shirt. I bet you know who I am writing about … What a great citizen to represent your community in such a positive way.

Sara Perkins and Earl Sommerfeld

Racine, Wisconsin

