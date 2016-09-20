Letter: Peru educational study shows how vital rainforest is

As we thrashed our way through the underbrush, thoughts of spending the night in the jungle, being devoured by ants or starving to death filled our heads. My friend Colin and I had lost the trail nearly an hour ago and were attempting to navigate our way through five miles of dense Amazonian rainforest. The thorny vines, ants and spiders seemed to jump out at us as we descended the steep, slippery terrain. Each vine would anger me a little bit more until I was thrashing about in a state of determination to rid the Amazon of these cruel beasts.

After hours of frustrations and fears, I began to think differently. These creatures call the Amazon their home, and we were invading it. Once I realized this, I felt much better; instead of the fear and panic that was previously overtaking me, a sense of calm took their place. I began to notice the great beauty of the Amazon and its inhabitants.

Eventually, we found a small stream that I was confident would lead us to freedom. After five hours and many bruises, stings and a massive attitude change we found our way to the river — and back home. During our frantic trek through the Amazon, I came to the realization that this planet is a natural place with humans on it, not a human world to be tamed and controlled. I realized that we are a part of nature, not above nature.

Hi, my name is Aiden Winn and I spent June in Peru studying biodiversity, climate change and world heritage. While there, we learned how much the entire world relies on the Amazon as a source of oxygen to our atmosphere. The rainforests are essentially Earth’s lungs and, due to human-driven causes, we are losing key components of the ecosystem. Over 20 percent of the Amazon has been lost due to outrageous amounts of logging. The increase in global temperatures has caused a shift in suitable habitats for species, thus causing massive ecosystem damage. The very environment that supports our way of life is at risk. It’s time that we as a species understand our role as caretakers instead of dominators in this intricate system.

Overall, my time in Peru was a transformative experience that has taught me to be adventurous, understanding and adaptable. It has allowed me to understand the interconnectedness of the world and how I can be a part of making it a better place than I found it.

Aiden Winn

Red Wing

Aiden Winn graduated from Red Wing High School and is pursuing a degree in conservation biology at the University of Minnesota.