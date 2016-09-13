Letter: Differences real between Clinton, Trump

When talking to some of my friends, they say, “All candidates are the same. I am not voting.”

I heard Mike Max on WCCO radio say that Mohammed Ali and Donald Trump were “just the same” and he wondered why some people seemed to like Ali better.

“After all,” he said. “They were both divorced, boastful, rich and had children who were successful.”

Max failed to mention big differences in race, religion, occupations and that Ali risked his livelihood and reputation when he refused to fight in a war he didn’t believe in.

Trump has made vicious statements about Muslims and Hispanics, and made fun of people with disabilities, condemned parents of a Muslim soldier who died and even criticized crying babies. He is supported by the Ku Klux Klan, and seemingly urged those who support the Second Amendment to shoot Hillary Clinton.

This is not the same as using the same email system as previous Republican Secretaries of State, Colin Powell and Condoleeza Rice. (The FBI says this happened in a previous administration and they can’t prosecute.) Clinton is blamed for not giving enough protection to one of hundreds of embassies and consulates. (Bush wasn’t even blamed for 9/11.)

Even if you don’t agree with these statements, there are real differences.

Vote for who you believe is the best candidate, but vote. Elections are often decided by small numbers.

Here is an example of the importance of one vote. At the end of the struggle for the right of women to vote, it came down to the last state and one man had to decide what to do. He called his mother and said “How should I vote, Mom?” She said, “Give the women the right to vote.” He did.

Nancy Thorson

Red Wing