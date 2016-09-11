Letter: Academies offer window into public safety

Recently there was a forum held at the Christ Episcopal Church in Red Wing on the topic of law enforcement interaction within our area.

Representing the Red Wing Police Department was Chief Roger Pohlman. Representing Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office was Sheriff Scott McNurlin. Representing the Red Wing Human Rights Commission was Chairman Scott Bender.

The focus of this gathering was to clarify the role that law enforcement plays within our community and area and to dispel any misunderstandings which might be held concerning our law enforcement.

There is a great opportunity for area citizens to learn how law enforcement functions and to explore its many aspects. This opportunity exists through the offerings of citizens’ academies by both the police and sheriff’s departments. The police academy begins Oct. 13 and the Goodhue County Sheriff’s Academy with be held at a later date, to be determined.

My wife and I attended these academies several years ago and having spoken with other citizens who also attended them. The unanimous opinions we have heard were very positive. We were impressed with the education, the dedication and the professionalism of the law enforcement personnel who participated in these presentations.

We came away with a great deal of insights into the functions of the departments which we had no idea about before taking the classes. More information can be had by contacting the individual departments. I strongly recommend all citizens of our area and community consider taking advantage of these class offerings.

Don Olson

Red Wing