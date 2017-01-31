Editorial: Sign them up

And there is more work to do. The Charter Commission in particular is short of members and Sister Cities, despite four people stepping forward, could use more help.

If you are interested serving, visit www.red-wing.org and look under Departments, then Boards and Commissions.

Soaring high: January has seen the gamut of worst winter road conditions — freezing rain, blowing snow, temperatures too low for salt to work and now the heavy slush more typical of March. Through it all, county, city and township plow crews have done their best to see that the rest of us reach our destinations.