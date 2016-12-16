Editorial: Ready or not ... winter driving has arrived

There's plenty of winter ahead, so get and stayed prepared.

Full tank of fuel, wiper fluid filled, tires inflated. Check, check, check.

Updated survival kit — blanket, flashlight with new batteries, fresh snacks and water — and working jumper cables. Check, check.

First-aid kit. Check.

Ice scraper or brush. Check.

Gloves, hat and boots. Check, check, check.

Cellphone with charger. Check. (No calling or texting while driving. Double check.)

Remember, you are responsible for your safety. Buckle up and slow down.