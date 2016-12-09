Editorial: The times indeed are changing

Times have changed and the rebel writer is now a respected laureate.

Oh, well. At least the Hibbing native who accepts his 2016 Nobel Prize for Literature today wrote about Red Wing.

Dylan released his song about the place we know today as Minnesota Correctional Facility-Red Wing in 1963. His metaphorical fence didn’t became a reality for 30 years and it still isn’t electrified, but he sang convincingly of the mess hall and bunkhouse shingles, of the hopelessness of those “cast off like criminals.”

He certainly got the ending right … that anybody can overcome adversity, a rough childhood and even a system that doesn’t always seem to believe in you.

Oh, some of us’ll end up

In St. Cloud Prison

And some of us’ll wind up

To be lawyers and things

And some of us’ll stand up

To meet you on your crossroads

From inside the walls

The walls of Red Wing