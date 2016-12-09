Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Editorial: The times indeed are changing

    By Red Wing Newsroom Today at 6:19 p.m.

    Bob Dylan never actually spent hard time inside “the walls of Red Wing,” although his song by that name made people wonder. In fact, some Red Wing residents declined to believe former Warden Otis Zanders when, while making his round of retirement speeches, he stated Minnesota’s poet/troubadour never was a Training School boy.

    Times have changed and the rebel writer is now a respected laureate.

    Oh, well. At least the Hibbing native who accepts his 2016 Nobel Prize for Literature today wrote about Red Wing.

    Dylan released his song about the place we know today as Minnesota Correctional Facility-Red Wing in 1963. His metaphorical fence didn’t became a reality for 30 years and it still isn’t electrified, but he sang convincingly of the mess hall and bunkhouse shingles, of the hopelessness of those “cast off like criminals.”

    He certainly got the ending right … that anybody can overcome adversity, a rough childhood and even a system that doesn’t always seem to believe in you.

    Oh, some of us’ll end up

    In St. Cloud Prison
    And some of us’ll wind up
    To be lawyers and things
    And some of us’ll stand up
    To meet you on your crossroads
    From inside the walls
    The walls of Red Wing

    Explore related topics:opinioneditorialsBob DylanWalls of Red WingRed WingminnesotaGov. Mark Dayton
    Advertisement
    randomness