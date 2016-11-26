Editorial: Protect a K9 who helps protect us

Combine their keen sense of smell with proper training, and dogs can do things people can't do, such as alert someone to an impending heart attack or seizure.

Dogs can be great partners at work, rounding up animals on the farm, guarding a business, comforting people in a nursing home, tracking a lost child, sniffing out drugs or taking down a criminal.

There's no question then that a K9 and his handler have an especially strong bond. The dog will die for the officer. We're pleased to see Goodhue County K9 Ambush receive protection in return: a Kevlar vest.