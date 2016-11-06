Editorial: Whatever you do, vote local

Tuesday can't come soon enough. People want it over — or to be over and done with it. This may be one reason an unusually high percentage of voters have cast absentee ballots.

If you live here, however, there are many compelling and positive reasons to head to the polls. Every community has solid candidates for school board, city council, mayor and county board. These individuals have pledged to help keep us safe, educated, employed and housed. Please help choose the best of the best. Vote Nov. 8.