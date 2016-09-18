Editorial: Ride a great road

The Great River Road is the nation’s oldest and longest National Scenic Byway. The 3,000-mile road, which takes travelers along the Mississippi River through 10 states — from northern Minnesota to the Gulf of Mexico — is not only great in terms of distance but also great in terms of tourism, history and beauty.

Of course, local residents consider theirs the greatest stretch — the views in Goodhue and Pierce counties, along Lake Pepin and then down to Winona and La Crosse. The scenic overlooks are second to none. The cozy rivertowns offer nifty shops plus unique restaurants, cafes and bakeries, and then there are 70-some interpretative centers that range from museums to wildlife refuges.

There’s no better time to travel the Great River Road than in autumn. The turning leaves and migrating birds make this a great time of year to hop in the car or on a bicycle.

Many people travel a fair distance to reach the Great River Road. We’re fortunate to live just minutes from Highways 35 and 61.

