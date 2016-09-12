Editorial: Get to know local candidates

In just 60 days, local Minnesota and Wisconsin residents will decide — or help decide — who will fill a broad range of elective offices. From school board seats to the highest office in the land, voters will have dozens of boxes to check in the ballot box come Nov. 8.

Public debates and forums can offer productive ways to learn about the various candidates and their stances on the issues. The first of these general election forums in Red Wing is set for 6:30 p.m. Sept. 14 when the League of Women Voters will quiz the District 21 Senate and 21A House candidates. The event will be in the City Hall council chambers.

The LWV has two other local forums set at the same hour and place: Sept. 28 for Red Wing School Board candidates and Oct. 6 for Red Wing City Council.

In addition, people should stay alert for opportunities through Red Wing Area Chamber of Commerce, civic clubs and organizations to hear from the candidates. We will publicize these forums as we learn of them.

The Republican Eagle again this political season will publish candidate question-and-answer interviews, allowing these would-be leaders to say in their own words how they might tackle select concerns. The RE also will write some “on the campaign trail” stories from a couple of races.

Of course, we also urge readers to pay special attention to the opinion columns in the coming weeks. This is where readers can share their views, challenge their fellow citizens and promote the democratic process.

Voters have big decisions to make Nov. 8 at every level. The importance of picking strong, knowledgeable leaders for our communities, our states and our nation is vital.

