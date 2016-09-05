Editorial: Work is great, so relax

Labor Day: The first Monday in September set aside to celebrate the laborers who provide the engine for the U.S. economy.

From coast to coast, workers whether classified as wearing white collar or blue collar strive to create a better life for themselves, their children, their communities and their states. As a result, the nation grows.

Labor Day Weekend: The last long weekend of summer vacation before students — even those who reported to class this week — head back to school in earnest. From coast to coast, families head to the lake or visit grandparents, maybe they simply get away from it all.

Then there are those people — the restaurant workers, the doctors and nurses, the peace officers and firefighters, pastors and more — who continue working through Labor Day so the majority in this free nation can rest from our labors.

Whatever you end up doing or wherever you end going this weekend, please relax when you can but also give anyone you see working along the way an extra smile or word of thanks. These workers are driving the economy.