Editorial: States taxes bubbling up

“Lots of people fret about how much they have to pay Uncle Sam, but he’s not the only tax man you have to worry about: Your state can squeeze you for plenty of taxes, too.” So Kiplinger says by way of introducing the finance publication’s annual list of most and least tax-friendly states.

Minnesota gets a black eye, coming in at No. 6 among least tax-friendly states — behind No. 1 California, 2 Hawaii, 3 Connecticut, 4 New York and 5 New Jersey. Rounding out list are Maine, Vermont, Illinois and finally Rhode Island.

For Minnesota, state income tax table is the biggest issue, according to Kiplinger. As those of living in the North Star State know, the Minnesota Legislature added a new top income tax rate of 9.85 percent in 2013. But what makes Minnesota really stand out, Kiplinger reports, is that the lowest income tax rate is 5.35 percent.

Then there is the state sales tax of 6.875 percent — albeit citizens tacked on the three-eighths of 1 percent themselves in 2008. Furthering the financial burden are municipal and county sales taxes of sometimes 1.5 percent that the Tax Foundation says create a combined state average rate of 7.27 percent. (Wisconsin’s low is 4 percent and its high is 7.65 percent.)

Just imagine the cost if some tax-happy lawmakers succeed in adding food and clothing to the list of taxable goods. And be thankful, Red Wing residents, that two efforts to create a local sales tax have fallen flat.

Then Minnesota also has property taxes (most of them local in nature), vehicle taxes, gas taxes, estate taxes, a 9.5 percent tax on wireless service, lodging taxes (again, local) of up to 13 percent, taxes on salon treatments, a 2 percent on health services and “sin” taxes on tobacco and alcohol.

Of course, all those taxes help generate a high quality of life, proponents of these taxes say.

So, cheers, Minnesota. You’ve made another list.

But before making that toast, remember the champagne lifestyle costs us dearly ... including a tax on the bubbly that’s six times that of wine, which has the same alcohol content.