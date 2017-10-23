Ask the Chief: Be safe for Trunk or Treat and Halloween

Submit your question to askthe.policechief@ci.red-wing.mn.us.

Q: My family just moved to town and we want to know if the city of Red Wing permits trick or treating?

A: Yes. While there are no official trick-or-treating starting times in the city of Red Wing, popular trick-or-treating hours are 5-9 p.m. The general rule of thumb is only trick or treat at homes with a porch light on.

Red Wing also hosts an event called Trunk or Treat at Bay Point Park 3-5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28, hosted by the YMCA.

Walk safety tips

• Cross the street at corners, using traffic signals and crosswalks.

• Look left, right and left again when crossing and keep looking as you cross.

• Put electronic devices down and keep heads up and walk, don't run, across the street.

• Teach children to make eye contact with drivers before crossing in front of them.

• Always walk on sidewalks or paths. If there are no sidewalks, walk facing traffic as far to the left as possible. Children should walk on direct routes with the fewest street crossings.

• Watch for cars that are turning or backing up. Teach children to never dart out into the street or cross between parked cars.

Trick-or-treating safety tips

• Instruct your children to travel only in familiar, well-lit areas and avoid trick-or-treating alone.

• Tell your children not to eat any treats until they return home.

• Teach your children to never enter a stranger's home.

Costumes safety tips

• All costumes, wigs and accessories should be fire-resistant.

• If children are allowed out after dark, fasten reflective tape to their costumes and bags to make sure they are visible.

• When buying Halloween makeup, make sure it is nontoxic and always test it in a small area first.

• Remove all makeup before children go to bed to prevent skin and eye irritation.

Additional Information:

