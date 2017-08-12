Column: Health insurance costs to turn a corner

Health insurance

One of the major concerns for residents in our region has been the rising cost of health insurance. I've written before about our legislative efforts to address this crisis and I want to update you on the initial impact we are seeing.

Since 2014, premium rates in Minnesota have been increasing by double digits annually (almost 60 percent in 2017). If the Legislature would not have taken any action this session, rates could have risen by an additional 25 percent, according to the Minnesota Department of Commerce.

I'm pleased to tell you that we've taken a step in the right direction toward making the individual health insurance market more cost friendly and competitive in southeastern Minnesota. At the end of July, the Minnesota Department of Commerce released preliminary rates for the 2018 individual health insurance market, revealing some improved news for Minnesota ratepayers. The Minnesota Premium Security Plan, which was passed this session, will result in premium rate decreases for tens of thousands of Minnesotans who purchase their health insurance from the individual market.

For example: UCare customers could see a rate decrease of 14.5 percent, Preferred One customers could see a rate decrease of 36.8 percent to 40.8 percent, and Blue Plus customers could see a rate decrease of 1.5 percent or possibly a lower increase of 11.4 percent.

Final rates for the 2018 individual market are expected to be released later this fall.

Since the implementation of Obamacare, many Minnesotans have experienced substantial annual premium rate increases. Even with these initial reductions, I know we still have more work to do next session to continue to reverse that trend.

School tax benefits

If you are like me, when August hits, you ask yourself: "Where did summer go?" And then you start to plan for back to school. Minnesota parents have much to smile about this school year with back-to-school tax benefits. Minnesota has both a credit and a subtraction for education expenses; items that qualify are as follows: writing utensils, textbooks, musical instrument rentals, and other school supplies. While the education subtraction is not subject to income limits, the credit is limited to households with incomes less than $37,500 with one to two children, $39,500 with three children, and adding $2,000 per child for households with four or more children.