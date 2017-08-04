Ask the Chief: Vehicles must comply with noise ordinances

Submit your question to askthe.policechief@ci.red-wing.mn.us.

---

Q: Does Red Wing have a vehicle noise ordinance?

A: Yes. City of Red Wing Code, Section 10.17 Subd. 2. paragraph F explains the use of dynamic engine brakes. "The use or operation of or allowing the use or operation of dynamic engine brakes commonly referred to as 'Jake Brakes,' engine brakes or compression brakes, except when necessary for the aversion of imminent danger."

The first violation of this ordinance by any person shall be punished as a petty misdemeanor. The second and any subsequent violations of this ordinance by the same person shall be punished as a misdemeanor.

Minnesota State Statutes 169.69, Muffler. "Every motor vehicle shall at all times be equipped with a muffler in good working order which blends the exhaust noise into the overall vehicle noise and is in constant operation to prevent excessive or unusual noise, and no person shall use a muffler cutout, bypass, or similar device upon a motor vehicle on a street or highway. The exhaust system shall not emit or produce a sharp popping or crackling sound. Every motor vehicle shall at all times be equipped with such parts and equipment so arranged and kept in such state of repair as to prevent carbon monoxide gas from entering the interior of the vehicle."

No person shall have for sale, sell or offer for sale or use on any motor vehicle any muffler that fails to comply with the specifications as required by the commissioner of public safety.

If you witness a noise violation or are aware of a vendor in the jurisdiction of Red Wing selling illegal mufflers, please call the Red Wing Police Department's 24-hour non-emergency number at 651-385-3155.

Resources:

1. City of Red Wing Code, Section 10.17.

2. A Guide to Noise Control in Minnesota https://www.pca.state.mn.us/sites/default/files/p-gen6-01.pdf

3. Minnesota State Statutes: 169.69 MUFFLER. https://www.revisor.mn.gov/statutes/?id=169.69