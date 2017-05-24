Ask the Chief: Control your pets for the greater good

Submit your question to askthe.policechief@ci.red-wing.mn.us.

Q: What is the Red Wing City code for barking or loose dogs and are cats covered at all?

A: Thank you for this question, we realize that many in our community value their pet as a close and valued member of the family, therefore it is difficult at times when pet ownership/activities infringe on the peace and freedom of others in our community. The City Code exists for all members of our community to ensure that everyone can enjoy the trails, parks and beauty of our community.

Section 10.06, Dog and Cat Regulations and Licensing. (Key points summarized below)

• It is unlawful for the owner of a dog or cat to permit such animal to run at large. (At large is defined as off the premises of the owner not controlled by the owner or other person. Controlled by the owner by durable lease or chain secured to an object that cannot be moved. May also be confined in a building, fence (electronic wireless fences are not allowed) or other enclosure.

• Households may not contain more than three dogs over the age of six months.

• All dogs and cats must be licensed. (City licenses can be obtained at the Goodhue County Humane Society.

• It is unlawful to fail to keep a dog from barking, howling or whining or cat from emitting loud or unusual noises for a continuous period of more than five minutes with less than one minute of interruption.

There are also added licensing costs and requirements for "dangerous dogs" and "potentially dangerous dogs."

• Dangerous dogs are defined as a dog that: without provocation, inflicted substantial bodily harm on a human being on public or private property; killed a domestic animal without provocation while off the owner's property.

• Potentially dangerous dog is any dog that: when unprovoked, bites a human or domestic animal on public or private property; when unprovoked, chases or approaches a person, including a person on a bicycle, upon the streets, sidewalks, or any public or private property ... in an apparent attitude of attack; has a known propensity, tendency or disposition to attack unprovoked, causing injury or threatening the safety of humans or domestic animals.

Reminder, the only leash-free park or area within Red Wing is the fenced "dog park" located at A.P. Anderson Park.

Also, Section 10.09 of the City Code requires that you clean up behind your pet "without delay" and that while walking a dog or cat the owner/handler must have in their possession the means to clean up after their pet.

