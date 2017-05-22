Column: Slocum promotes local land stewardship

When the board met earlier this month, members discussed several letters. The one by Beth Slocum published April 1, 2017, and reprinted on this page rose to the top. Members said they especially appreciated that the letter issues a call to action.

Slocum lives in Vasa Township. She urges people to call state lawmakers and "tell them not to limit the power of citizens, township or local governments."

In a world of tweets, texts and Facebook posts, a thoughtful, thought-provoking letter to the editor adds needed depth to public debate, no matter which side of an issue your opinion might fall.

We invite you to read Slocum's letter again.