Viewpoint: We won't forget our military or their families

Whatever it is you and your families do, let us not forget the reason we are able to celebrate Memorial Day.

Memorial Day is much more than a day off from work for many or one less day of school. It's a day that our nation pauses to remember those American heroes who proudly put on a military uniform and made the sacrifices that kept this land free.

In cemeteries all across this nation, we will honor the men and women who have gone before us. We will mark their graves with flags and flowers. We will take wonder at the special courage it takes to make the ultimate sacrifice of his or her life in defense of this great nation.

We can never repay them for this sacrifice, but we will always remember and honor them.

Today all over the world men and women of our U.S. armed forces are deployed all over the world defending our freedoms. On Memorial Day, we must also recognize the sacrifices of the families waiting at home for their loved ones return. This sacrifice is filled with anxiety wondering if this time away will change that special person when they return. Our respect and prayers should not forget these Americans who served in a special way.

As quoted by President Abraham Lincoln, "It is for us the living, to be dedicated to the unfinished work which they who fought, so nobly advanced."

God bless and care for those who we honor on Memorial Day.

If you are a veteran, spouse or a survivor of a veteran, you may be eligible for veteran's benefits. The Goodhue County Veterans Service Office is available to assist veterans and their families with applying for benefits they may have earned. The office is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays and is located in room 101 of the Government Center, 509 W. Fifth St., Red Wing.

Walk-ins are welcomed or you can call and schedule an appointment at 651-385-3257.

As veterans service officer. I also provide outreach in the county throughout the month to ensure all veterans in the county have the opportunity to apply for benefits. Call the Veterans Service Office for the time and locations.

Robby Robinson